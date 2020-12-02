Have you ever shopped for groceries online for home or RV delivery?

Ever since we began quarantine months and months ago, more people have begun ordering their groceries online to be delivered straight to their door (whether that’s their house door or RV door). This option has been around much longer, of course, but with people wanting to stay out of stores, the grocery delivery business is booming. Heck, shopping for groceries online doesn’t seem like such a bad idea…

Who wants to go to the store anyway when your chips and salsa can come straight to you?

Have you ever shopped for groceries online? If you answer yes, is this something you’ve always done or have just started doing recently because of the pandemic? Please leave a comment telling us about your experience(s).