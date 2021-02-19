Is your RV too big, too small, or just right?

When you think about the size of your RV, do you think it’s too big for you? Too small for you? Or is the amount of space just right?

Perhaps your RV seemed huge when you bought it – “It’s like a mansion on wheels!” you may have explained to your spouse. But now, a few years and a lot of online ordering later, it might be starting to feel a little cramped. “No, honey. We DO need a second bedroom and a third bathroom!”

Or, maybe you are truly a minimalist and your small truck camper is all you need.

So, what is it? Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks for voting!