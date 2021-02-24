Just like we like to learn about your RV, we also like to learn about you. Oftentimes we wonder: What are our readers like? Where are they currently located? What do they do for fun? Are they married? Do they have kids? Grandkids?

Well, now’s your chance to answer one of those questions for us! Do you have children? We know you may have step-children, but that’s not what we’re asking here. We want to know how many, if any, biological children you have.

According to Statista, the average American family is growing each year. In 2000, the average family had 1.87 kids. That number has been on a steady increase. In 2020 the average American family had 1.93 kids.

