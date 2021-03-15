Have you ever rented an RV outside North America?

Yes, yes, we know. North America is the best place to RV. After all, we here in the wonderful USA have 50 states to choose from, as well as 22 other countries (did you know there were that many countries in North America?). It’d be pretty hard for us to get bored with that many options…

However, places like Australia and New Zealand, Iceland, Great Britain, France, Germany… and so many others around the world have an inviting RV scene too, and renting RVs has become an easy thing to do. Why not explore another country in an RV? Heck, just say when and we’ll be there!

Have you ever rented an RV outside of North America? If so, please leave a comment and tell us where you’ve been (we’d love to hear!). If not, would you ever?