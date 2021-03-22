Have you shopped at a Walmart store in the last month?

As RVers, we see a lot of Walmart stores when we’re driving through town after town. Many of you probably stay for a free overnight parking spot, too, if you need a place to stop and sleep.

Another good reason why we think you’ve probably shopped at a Walmart store within the last month is because 90 percent of all Americans live within just 10 miles of one. We’d be curious to hear if anyone has been to the country’s largest Walmart, located in Albany, NY. That two-story Walmart is 260,000 square feet. Wow!

So, tell us. Have you been to Walmart within the last month? Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks, and happy shopping!