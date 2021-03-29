Do you believe evidence of life will be found on Mars in the next five years?

0

You’ve probably heard that the Perseverance Rover is currently up on Mars looking for life (and how neat is that?). Have you seen the photos? It looks like it could be any desert on Earth – it’s wild. See some of the photos and learn more about the expedition here.

Anyway, do you think the Perseverance will be successful in finding life? Or do you think it will find evidence of past life? Please vote in the poll below. We’d also love to hear your thoughts in the comments. (A few of us here on the staff are big outer-space geeks! Especially Chuck. He loves anything having to do with Mars.) Thanks!

