At any point in time, whether it was a long time ago or at the present moment, did you ever own a business that was your main source of income? If you don’t mind sharing, will you tell us what that business was? We’d love to know!

According to statista.com, 10.6 percent of American’s owned their own business in 2019. That’s quite a few business owners! Are you one of them?

Please tell us in the poll below, and be patient if it takes a few moments to load. Thanks!