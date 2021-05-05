Eeeeewwwww. Just thinking about ticks makes us cringe. But, ’tis the season for those pesky blood-suckers (seriously, we’re cringing). Or, as one of our writers, Kate Doherty, wrote, “‘Tis the season for tick talk.” Read her article to learn all you need to know about these “vampiric pests.”

Have you ever had to remove a tick from your body? If you own pets, we’re guessing there’s a good chance you’ve had to remove a tick from their body, but that’s not what we’re asking in today’s poll. If it’s happened to you more than once, leave a comment and tell us what has happened.

Oh, and if you don’t have a Tick Twister, we suggest you keep one in your RV at all times.