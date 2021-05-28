Have you ever watched the “Charlie Bit Me” video on YouTube?

For those of us who have watched the Charlie Bit Me video on YouTube, it’s hard to believe it was posted 14 years ago. Where did that time go?

The video has been viewed more than 880 million times, and has made the British family that posted it millionaires. The video recently sold for $761,000 as a non-refundable token. (If you want to know what that means, Google it. It’s too complicated to explain here.) Although it was first reported it would soon disappear from YouTube as part of that sale, the latest news is that it will stay.

The video itself is wonderful. It could not have been scripted better. For such a moment to happen is rare, but to have a video camera rolling at the same time … well, that’s about as good as good fortune gets.

So, did you watch this piece of internet history? We’re just curious. If you did not (or want to see it again), we’ll show you where to see it after you vote.

