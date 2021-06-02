Have you ever been stuck in your RV during a storm so violent you feared for your safety?

Being inside an RV during a severe storm can be frightening – some storms will rock your RV, and the rain, wind or hail can be deafening.

Can you recall a time you were stuck in your RV during a violent storm when you feared for your safety? Did you think the roof would fall through? That the roof would blow off? That a nearby tree would come through the ceiling? Did you think all four corners of your RV would be plucked right up off the ground?

After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment and tell us the story (if you can bear to remember!). Thanks, and we’re glad you’re safe!

And be sure to check out our directory of RV parks (and other locations) with storm shelters, which is updated whenever RVers notify us that they know of one which isn’t listed yet.