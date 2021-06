As of March 2021, there are 147 million Amazon Prime members in the U.S. That’s a whole lot of members! That number is up nearly 25 percent from March 2020.

Are you or your partner part of that 147 million? Do one or both of you have an account?

Amazon Prime Day, the biggest online sales event for the shopping giant, is quickly approaching on June 21st. If you’re not a Prime member, you may want to sign up to gain access to those insane deals.