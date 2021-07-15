Thursday, July 15, 2021
What cell phone provider do you have?

0

What cell phone provider do you have? Verizon? T-Mobile (who recently bought out Sprint)? AT&T? Metro? Another one?

According to Wikipedia, AT&T is the largest cell phone provider with 176.7 million members, followed by Verizon (120.32 million), and T-Mobile (102.06 million). However, with T-Mobile recently buying Sprint, as well as having most of the 5G coverage across the country, we’d expect their numbers to beat out AT&T and Verizon fairly soon.

After you’ve voted in the below poll, will you leave a comment saying which provider you have and if you’re pleased with their service or not? Thanks!

