Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Camping & Parks

What’s more important to you at an RV park: lots of space between sites or good Wi-Fi?

By Emily Woodbury
In last Sunday’s newsletter, we asked you to pick one or two amenities you’d like to see at an RV park. We received 55 comments on the post from many of you and, surprisingly, most of them said they didn’t want any of those amenities. So what did those 55 comments say?

“I would like to see larger and more shaded spots.” —Rich Staley

“How about WiFi that actually works reliably?” —Steven Sims

“I would prefer more SPACE at each campsite. A minimum of 75 ft. between each site would be nice.” —Richard Davidson

“Spacious, shaded sites.” —Chuck Bonelli

So, now we’re asking: What’s more important to you at an RV park? Is it lots of shade between sites or good Wi-Fi? Maybe it’s both or maybe it’s neither, but please try and pick just one (if you haaaaad to).

##RVDT1649

