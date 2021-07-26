Sunday, July 25, 2021
Sunday, July 25, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you buy your clothes based mostly on their quality or price?

By RV Travel
0

When you go shopping for clothes, do you find yourself looking for higher-quality clothes, which sometimes means ignoring the high price tag? Or do you find yourself shopping for clothes that are more affordable – you can buy more clothes for less, right?

Or, perhaps you buy a combination – more affordable clothes for doing work around the yard or RV, and more high-quality clothes for things like weddings and special events.

Feel free to leave a comment after you vote. And if the poll takes a moment to load, please be patient. Thanks!

Previous articleRVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): CarGenerator / Ford PowerBoost Comparison
Next articleHere are some ways RVers are making money on the road. You can do these too!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,229FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.