Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Do you currently rent a storage locker?

By RV Travel
If you’re a full-timer, we’re guessing there’s a good chance that you rent a monthly storage locker for your belongings that were once in your sticks-and-bricks home. But perhaps our guess is wrong. If you’ve been a full-timer long enough, maybe there’s no need for a storage locker.

Maybe you own a house, an RV and still rent a storage locker. Hey, there are some pretty neat gizmos and gadgets and toys out there these days… we wouldn’t blame ya for having so much stuff.

If you’re willing to share, we’d love to know how much you pay per month for a storage locker and what state it’s located in. Leave a comment. Thanks!

