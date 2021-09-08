Do you plan to head south for the winter season with your RV?

We are so sincerely sorry to bring up the w word. The w word is a word we all dread to hear, so please forgive us. We hope it doesn’t ruin your day…

If you’re wondering what that unspeakable w word is we’re talking about, it’s, shhh… winter.

This upcoming winter (sorryyyyyy) do you plan to head south or will you stay where you are (in other words, not south)? If you are going south, will you leave a comment and tell us where you’re going? We want to know! We’ll be down in Quartzite for a bit so maybe we’ll see you there…