Have you ever adopted a pet from an animal shelter?

According to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), approximately 6.3 million animals are in U.S. animal shelters nationwide each year. About 3.2 million of those are cats, and 3.1 million are dogs. Within those same numbers, approximately 920,000 animals are euthanized each year, but 4.1 million are adopted.

If you have a pet (or have ever had a pet), did you adopt it from an animal shelter? We know many stories of your rescue pups and kitties as seen in our Pet of the Day feature, but we’d like to know more. Feel free to share your shelter adoption story in the comments!