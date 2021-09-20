Sunday, September 19, 2021

Have you ever ridden on a subway?

By Newsletter Editor
0

Even though New York City has the most stations (there’s 472 of them!) out of any metro subway system in the world, London’s system is the oldest. And even though London’s is the oldest and NYC’s has the most stops, Tokyo’s system is the busiest.

Have you ever ridden on a subway? If so, was it ever a part of your daily commute? Have you never ridden on a subway before? (If not, you’re missing out on a lot of dripping slime and hungry rats! Sounds appealing, huh?)

Tell us in the poll below. If you ever used a subway system as part of your commute, please tell us about it in the comments.

