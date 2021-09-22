Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you prefer to sleep in the dark or with at least a nightlight on?

By RV Travel
0

When you’re all tucked into bed at night, is there a light or a nightlight on somewhere in sight? Or are you wearing an eye mask in a room with blackout curtains? In other words, do you prefer to sleep in the dark or with a nightlight (or other source of light) on?

We know it’s weird to have favorite night lights, but working at RVtravel.com that’s just what we do: we admire a lot of cute camping stuff. This bears-roasting-marshmallows night light is one of our favorites, but we also love this adorable vintage-trailer-shaped one too. Oh, and check this one out. It’s not a night light, but it’s small enough that it could be used as one. It’s so cute!!

Previous articleMake a safe U-turn when the road goes the wrong way

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,432FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.