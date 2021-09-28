Tuesday, September 28, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Have you ever been elected to a public office?

By RV Travel
1

We’re curious to know if you’ve ever been elected to a public office. If so, for what position and what was the experience like? Are you still serving? Any plans to be a future President?

If you’re willing to share in the comments (you don’t have to give details or even reveal your real name if you don’t want to!) we’d love to hear from you.

Previous articleAsk Dave: My RV’s decals are fading. What can I do?
Next articleRV Review: Bruder EXP-6 trailer – A deal at $200,000

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom B
17 minutes ago

My mom always thought me “if you ever want your family tree traces down to the roots, run for public office!”. Besides I think there might still be warrants for me out there…..

Reply

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,469FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.