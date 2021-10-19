Monday, October 18, 2021

Do you bite your nails?

By RV Travel
Photo Credit: Steven Vacher, Flickr

If you bite your nails, you aren’t alone. It’s said that about 20-30 percent of the U.S. population are nail biters, and up to 50 percent of all teenagers are too. That’s a lot of nail chompers out there!

Are you one of those people that always bite their nails? From anxiety? Boredom? Hunger? Do you bite them sometimes? Never? Please tell us in the poll below.

If you broke your nail-biting habit, please tell us how in the comments – you may help some fellow readers (and staff members) out. Thanks!

