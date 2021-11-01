Monday, November 1, 2021

Has the current high price of gas caused you to alter any RV travel plans?

There is no denying that gas prices have skyrocketed. Right now, the national average for regular gas is $3.38 per gallon and diesel will set you back $3.71. California, the state with the most expensive gas, is chargin’ ya $4.07 a gallon for regular.

Have these high prices caused you to alter any of your RV travel plans? If not yet, will it in the future? What if prices keep rising?

Tell us in the poll below. And please, feel free to leave a comment, but keep politics out of it. If you don’t, we reserve the right to delete it (and we don’t want to do that!).

