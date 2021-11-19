Friday, November 19, 2021

Do you wear a watch?

Do you usually wear a watch every day? If so, is it an “old-fashioned” (can you believe we have to write that?) analog watch or is it a digital watch, such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit?

According to the Wikipedia page on the history of watches (a fascinating read, if we do say so ourselves), “The origin of the word ‘watch’ suggests that it came from the Old English word woecce which meant ‘watchman’ because town watchmen used watches to keep track of their shifts. Another theory surmises that the term came from 17th-century sailors, who used the new mechanisms to time the length of their shipboard watches (duty shifts).”

Now ya know! Now, if you have the time (both literally and figuratively), please tell us if you wear a watch, and what kind, in the poll below. Thanks!

