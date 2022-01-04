First, let us please remind you that we have no idea how you answer in our polls. We have absolutely no way of knowing, we just see the final results just like you do. So, if you’re ever hesitant to reveal any personal information in our polls, remember this!

Credit scores range anywhere from 300-850 and measure the person’s likelihood to repay a debt. If your score is lower, you may have a harder time repaying a debt and if your score is higher, you’re more likely to have an easier time repaying a debt. In 2020, the average credit score in the U.S. was 710. That’s impressive!

How is your credit rating? Please tell us below (and remember what we said above!). Thanks!