Have you ever given a public speech to more than 50 people?

If you have glossophobia, you have a fear of public speaking. And if you do, you’re not the only one. In fact, it’s said that about 77 percent of the entire world’s population has a fear of public speaking. That’s a large percentage! Some people have such a severe fear of public speaking they suffer from symptoms such as increased heart rate, dry mouth, difficulty breathing, nausea, headache, muscle tension and more. Yikes!

Have you ever had to give a public speech to more than 50 people? If so, were you scared to do so or did it not bother you? After you vote, leave a comment with your answers. Thanks!