Have you ever performed CPR on someone in a medical emergency?

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, commonly referred to as CPR, is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. By performing CPR on someone, you can double or even triple their chances of survival.

If you haven’t been trained in CPR, the American Heart Association has created a “Find a Course” map where you can find a CPR course near you. Find it here and sign up, you might save a life!

Have you ever had to perform CPR on someone? If this is a triggering subject for you, please do not feel the need to answer. Leave this page and return to today’s newsletter.