If you’re wondering what makes a glider different from an airplane it’s this: a glider doesn’t have an engine. Think of a paper airplane, of sorts. They fly by using currents of rising air to gain altitude.

Have you ever flown in a glider? If so, were you the pilot or passenger? If not, would you ever consider riding in one? It may seem scary to fly in a plane without an engine (we think so!), but trained glider pilots know what they’re doing (… we hope!).