Have you ever had to take your RV in because of a recall on it?

There are a lot of RV recalls. There are also a lot of recalls on other vehicles too, like maybe your tow vehicle. Did you know we publish almost every major RV-related recall? We even have a newsletter dedicated to it. Well, it’s more of a list of every recall than an actual newsletter, but it does the job so you’re always in the know.

Have you ever had to take your RV in for service because of a recall on it? We’re not talking about your car or tow vehicle here in today’s poll, just your RV.

After you vote please leave a comment and tell us about your experience. Thanks!