Have you ever eaten caviar?

How do you spell luxury? C A V I A R. Why are fish eggs, typically sturgeon fish eggs, to be exact, associated with luxury? Well, actually… we’re not sure.

Even though all female fish lay eggs to reproduce, not all roe is considered cavier. You know the little tiny eggs you eat on top of your sushi? Yeah, no, that’s not caviar. Caviar is roe from the sturgeon family of fish. Sturgeons can grow to be up to 3,000 pounds (but usually they average around 60 pounds). The most prized caviar comes from both the beluga and ossetra varieties of sturgeon.

Classic caviar is served on a bed of ice with a special caviar spoon, traditionally made of either pearl or bone (now that’s fancy!).

Have you ever eaten real caviar? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks! And happy eating!