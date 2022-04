Taking herbal supplements is becoming quite popular for daily health. When you go down the pain-relief or first-aid aisles at the grocery or drug stores, you’ll probably notice many herbal supplements, tinctures, capsules and more there. More than in the past, at least.

Do you take herbal supplements for your health? They could be in the form of capsules, teas, tinctures, etc.

If so, and you’re willing to share what you take and for what in the comments, we’d love to hear. Thank you!