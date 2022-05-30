Will you have a Memorial Day BBQ today?

It’s Memorial Day! In other words, it’s time to BBQ! Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day are the three most popular days for BBQing in the U.S. July 4th is the most popular, followed by Memorial Day, then Labor Day.

And what about the food? The most popular Memorial Day food prepared on the grill is burgers, followed by steak, hot dogs and chicken. For sides, grilled corn is most popular, followed by potatoes and other veggies.

So, what’s on your grill today? Are you having people over to BBQ or are you going somewhere? Maybe you’re BBQing, but just for your partner or partner and kid(s).

Please tell us in the poll below, then leave a comment and tell us what you’re having!