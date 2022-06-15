Do you suffer from altitude sickness when traveling at high elevations?

Altitude sickness is a very common thing, especially for those who live at or closer to sea level compared to those that live at higher elevations.

If you feel altitude sickness you may have a headache, be dizzy, be nauseous, experience shortness of breath, be extra tired, have a hard time sleeping, or lose your appetite. In severe cases, you could even throw up. Yuck!

When you travel to higher elevations, do you tend to suffer from altitude sickness? Do you have any remedies you could share with others in the comments?