Thursday, July 7, 2022

Do you call your spouse or significant other “Honey”?

Before you continue reading, we’re requiring that you click here and play this song while you vote! It just makes it more fun…

Do you call your spouse or significant other “Honey”? A fun survey by The Black Tux breaks down the most popular pet names (like “Babe,” “Honey” or “Dear”) in each state. According to the 5,000 responses they got, the most popular pet name across the U.S. is “Babe” followed by “Honey.” You can see the full list broken down by geographic location here. It’s fun!

If you don’t call them “Honey,” what do you call them? Tell us in the comments after you vote. Don’t be embarrassed!

