Do you call your spouse or significant other “Honey”? A fun survey by The Black Tux breaks down the most popular pet names (like “Babe,” “Honey” or “Dear”) in each state. According to the 5,000 responses they got, the most popular pet name across the U.S. is “Babe” followed by “Honey.” You can see the full list broken down by geographic location here. It’s fun!

If you don’t call them “Honey,” what do you call them? Tell us in the comments after you vote. Don’t be embarrassed!