This question may be harder to answer if your RV only has one bed, but hey, maybe you like sleeping on the couch!

Do you most often sleep alone or share a bed? If you’ve been married for several years (or decades) sharing a bed may be long gone for you and your partner. And, of course, that doesn’t mean you don’t love each other, it just means you like your space when you sleep! And we don’t blame you!

And no… pets don’t count.

Feel free to leave a comment after you vote.