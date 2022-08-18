When you think of snails, there are probably two things that come to mind: pesky garden destroyers and/or butter and garlic. Where does the butter and garlic come in, you ask? Escargot! (That’s the French word for snails, by the way.)

Snails are eaten around the world, but mostly around the Mediterranean region, mostly in France, as well as in Africa and Southeast Asia. Snails were always on the dinner table of Ancient Greek and Roman people.

Have you ever eaten snails? If so, did you like them? If not, would you ever eat them if they were put in front of you? Hey, anything in garlic and butter (and in France, parsley, too) is delicious, isn’t it? You won’t even know…