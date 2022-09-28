Wednesday, September 28, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you have dreams about falling?

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Do you have dreams of falling, like falling off a cliff or falling from a high building?

Gail had a dream once where she was driving her car, going fast, and the road ahead led up over a hill. But when she got to the top of the hill, the road suddenly ended and she and the car went flying into the air, to presumably fall to the earth far below.

I had many such “falling” dreams as a child, but as she and I talked about her dream the other night, I realized that I had not had a falling dream for years, at least one I can remember. I believe back when I had such dreams that I would always wake up before I hit the ground, thankful “it was only a dream.”

It seems to me that I read years ago that falling dreams had something do with having unresolved problems. Something like that.

What about you? Do you have dreams about falling? Did you ever? Please leave a comment.

Previous articleLong-term RV costs for the full-time RVer
Next articleRV Review: 2023 Airstream International 23FB

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.