Okay, let’s see how old school you are! Kidding … well, sort of. When you watch a movie or a TV show in your RV, how do you most often do it?

Do you have a collection of DVDs that you bring with you on your travels? Or do you have a TV antenna on your RV to pick up whatever you can? Or do you stream your TV shows and movies on platforms such as Netflix? Maybe you don’t or hardly ever watch anything at all!

Tell us in the poll below, and please be patient if it takes a moment to load. Thank you!