Monday, October 31, 2022

Do you have any international travels planned within the next year?

By RV Travel
Iceland

Now that international travel is picking back up (that’s good news for us who want quieter trips across the U.S.!), we’re wondering if you have any international trips planned within the next year?

Perhaps you’re going to Canada (yep, it counts!) or Mexico. Or maybe you’re going to RV around the Ring Road in Iceland (now THAT looks beautiful) or around New Zealand. Maybe eating sushi in Japan is on your 2023 to-do list (take us with you!). Wherever your travels are taking you, will you share your plans in the comments below the poll? We’re ready to be jealous…

