We’ve been noticing that more and more places aren’t accepting cash anymore. Are you finding this true where you are, too? Even some National Parks have said goodbye to cash and are only accepting payments in the form of credit or debit cards.

If you pulled up to an NP booth wanting to pay your entrance fee in cash but they turned you away, how would you feel about this? Is it a good idea or a bad idea? As always, please feel free to leave a comment after you vote. Thanks!