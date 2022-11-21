When RVing, how often do you cook food over a campfire?

Oh, come on. Is camping even fun without a campfire? Right, right. I forgot. Some of us hardly “camp” anymore. Plus, who wants to take the time to make the fire and spend hours cooking over it… the smoke in your eyes, the “hangry” drooling family members…

Oh, wait… that’s part of “camping!” And guess what? It’s still fun! Well, we think so, at least.

When you’re RVing, how often do you cook over a campfire? Once a week? Once a month? Rarely? Never?

After you vote, please share your favorite campfire recipes with us in the comments. And if you’re thinking about cooking your Thanksgiving turkey over a campfire, here’s a great video about how to do so. Enjoy!