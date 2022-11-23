Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

By RV Travel
Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is tomorrow! Can you believe it? Where has 2022 gone? This year, will you be spending Thanksgiving in your RV or will you be in your sticks-and-bricks home? A friend’s or family member’s house? A hotel? Will you be somewhere different this year than you were last year?

If you’re worried about preparing a large Thanksgiving meal in your RV, don’t be! Tony Barthel wrote a wonderful story last year about cooking Thanksgiving dinner in your RV. Make sure you give it a read.

If we don’t see you online tomorrow (yes, we will still have a newsletter), have a very Happy Thanksgiving.

