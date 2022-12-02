Do you read in bed when you retire for the night?

0 ( 0 )

When you crawl into your cozy bed at night, do you usually or ever read before you fall asleep? For some people, reading in bed at night is part of their routine. For others, maybe they only do it if the book they’re reading is just so good and gripping that they absolutely cannot put it down! But for others, they prefer their books in the morning with their cup of coffee – ah, how relaxing!

What about you? Do you read in bed at night? If so, is it every night? Only some nights? Rarely? Never? After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us when your preferred reading time is.