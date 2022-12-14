FaceTime is Apple’s video service where you can call someone and talk face-to-face via your phone, iPad or computer camera.

It can be a wonderful way to keep in touch with family and friends, who you may be away from while you RV. You can FaceTime with a friend while you eat dinner, “bake” cookies with the grandkids, catch up with your daughter, and you can even FaceTime with someone while you “watch” a movie together.

It’s not quite the same as being together in person, but it’s pretty close!

How often do you FaceTime with someone? Every day or all the time? Sometimes? Never? Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!