How many years in a row did you work at the same job at the same company?

What’s the longest you’ve ever worked at the same job/company? How many years was it? Did you work there for five years or less? 10 years or less? 20 years? 30 years? More than 50?! (Wow!)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in January 2022, the median employee tenure at jobs for women was 3.8 years. For men, it was 4.3 years. The median employee tenure was higher among older working adults than younger ones.

Tell us how many years in a row you worked at your longest job. Feel free to leave a comment saying what that job was if you feel like sharing.