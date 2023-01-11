Do you attend church services when on the road for an extended period?

While you’re on the road in your RV for an extended period of time (or not!), do you usually attend church services?

We know that attending church or other religious services is a big part of many people’s lives. For some, it’s their community or even their “home.”

If you do attend church or other religious services while on the road, how often do you go? At least once a week? Often but not necessarily weekly? Sometimes? Never?

If you have any advice for others about attending church while traveling, please leave a comment. Thank you!