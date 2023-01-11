Tuesday, January 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

Do you attend church services when on the road for an extended period?

By RV Travel
0

While you’re on the road in your RV for an extended period of time (or not!), do you usually attend church services?

We know that attending church or other religious services is a big part of many people’s lives. For some, it’s their community or even their “home.”

If you do attend church or other religious services while on the road, how often do you go? At least once a week? Often but not necessarily weekly? Sometimes? Never?

If you have any advice for others about attending church while traveling, please leave a comment. Thank you!

Previous article
Broken frame lesson – Know your stuff and don’t believe everything that salesperson says
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.