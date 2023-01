A caregiver is someone who provides care to, or assists, a friend, family member or person in one’s home or in a care setting.

According to caregiver.org, about 43.5 million caregivers have provided unpaid care to someone within the last month. Of that 43.5 million, 34.2 million of those people were aged 50 or older. This means about one in five Americans are caregivers. Are you?

Do you provide care for a relative? Feel free to leave a comment after you vote. Thank you.