Sunday, January 29, 2023

Do you have any interest in prospecting/panning for gold?

By RV Travel
Gold panning on Jack Wade Creek. Photo Credit: Bureau of Land Management

Prospecting, searching for minerals, or panning for gold, can be such a great activity for RVers. We already love adventures, we love being out in nature… and finding gold? How cool is that?

Do you have any interest in prospecting or panning for gold? If so, do you seek out new opportunities to do so? Do you enjoy it and/or learning about it but don’t do it as often as you’d like? Or do you simply have no interest in it at all?

If you are a prospector or are interested in getting started, make sure you read Randall’s most recent article, “RV Prospector—Winter planning for spring prospecting.”

If you find any gold, share it with us, won’t ya?

