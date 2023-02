Ah, it comes again. Another morning, another beautiful day! You wake up in your bed, maybe your alarm is going off, and you get ready to start your day.

When you wake up and you’re laying in bed do you look at your phone right away? Do you check your emails? Read the news? Or do you wait until you wake up to do those things?

After you vote, feel free to leave a comment and tell us about your morning routine. We especially want to know when you read the RVtravel.com newsletters! Wink.