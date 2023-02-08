Do you shower in the morning or night?

What is it for you: a morning shower or an evening/night shower?

According to a survey done by Each Night of more than 1,000 people, 49.5 percent say they prefer to shower in the morning. Those same people also said they were more satisfied with their life than nighttime showerers. Interesting!

Some people start their day by jumping right in the shower and don’t feel quite “awake” if they haven’t. Others like to save their shower for the end of the day—perhaps it makes them sleepy or they would rather get into bed clean. Which is it for you?