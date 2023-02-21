Monday, February 20, 2023

Reader Polls

Have you ever replaced any of the furniture in your RV?

Replacing the furniture in your RV can be a great idea if:

  • Your furniture is no longer comfortable or is worn, torn, or stained
  • Your furniture no longer suits your needs
  • Your RV furniture is dated
  • You want to sell your RV and give it a new design look
  • Or a combo of any or all of the above!

Replacing your RV’s furniture may seem like a big task, but once you get started we know it will be so worth it. It’s not as hard as it seems!

Have you ever replaced any of the furniture in your RV? We’re talking big pieces here like your bed, your dinette, couch, chairs, etc. If so, please tell us about it in the comments below today’s poll. We’re curious!

RV Shows in the U.S. and Canada in 2023
Easy DIY "Yeti"-type cooler: Make your ice LAST!

